Young Thug Thinks The Bible Predicted COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has Young Thug searching for answers in biblical scriptures.

Young Thug Uses Bible Passage to Speak on Coronavirus: ‘Pay Attention Children’

On Monday (March 16), Thugger left fans a biblical message regarding his thoughts on the coronavirus...
Billboard.com - Published


