Nara deer leave park in search of food amid Chinese coronavirus

NARA, JAPAN — The Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus has gotten so bad around the world that even Nara deer are being affected.

According to SoraNews 24, videos popping up on social media are showing herds of deer roaming the streets in search of food.

Usually, the famous deer of Nara are kept properly fed by the hordes of tourists.

Unfortunately, the Wuhan Virus has killed all of that.

The dramatic drop in people visiting Nara have caused the deer to leave to park in search of food.

Several TV news reports have shown deer sightings at unfamiliar spots around the city.

Residents report that deer have been devouring shrubs and flowers on the sidewalks.

Hopefully things will get back to normal soon.

And if you happen to be in the neighborhood, be a DEAR and toss a few rice crackers their way.

