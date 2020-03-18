Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American Red Cross needs donations

American Red Cross needs donations

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
American Red Cross needs donations
Donations are down at The American Red Cross
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Cross In Desperate Need of Blood Donations [Video]

Red Cross In Desperate Need of Blood Donations

Red Cross In Desperate Need of Blood Donations

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
American Red Cross Month Special 03/11/20 [Video]

American Red Cross Month Special 03/11/20

Learn about the history, mission, and activities of the American Red Cross from A.J. Suero, Regional Communications Manager from the Philadelphia Chapter, and Jennifer Graham.

Credit: BCTVPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.