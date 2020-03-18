Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Orange County health officials Tuesday banned all non-essential public and private gatherings of any kind to help combat coronavirus, leaving many confused and with questions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 or more people - smaller than a sold-out movie theater - to slow the spread of the coronavirus

San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 or more people - smaller than a sold-out movie theater - to slow the spread of the coronavirus· San Francisco has issued a Public Health Order banning all non-essential events of 100 or more...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

joecoff33

Joe Coffee RT @TaxFighterSteel: Orange County is not on lockdown. There has not been an order to shelter in place. The public health order issued toda… 51 seconds ago

Danny_Disaster

VideoGameNoises RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING Orange County took unprecedented action Tuesday by banning all public and private gatherings beyond those of a single… 10 minutes ago

Nunuprincipe

Blog De Los Angeles RT @FOXLA: Orange County issued a Health Officer's Order Tuesday banning "all public and private gatherings of any number of people." Here'… 12 minutes ago

nancylovesbilly

nancy! RT @ComstockNEWS: CORONAVIRUS & GATHERINGS: Orange County issued a Health Officer’s Order prohibiting all public & private gatherings of AN… 31 minutes ago

Socal_Lovee

SoCal Love @ochealth Just for clarification, I work in Orange County in a sales/call center environment. Does that mean my emp… https://t.co/D6HHhEjnA0 39 minutes ago

ThisIsntTrue

Hector @OrangeCountyEOC @ochealth We read the order. Why are you contradicting a health official that IS qualified to make… https://t.co/Z5atT7Bj7C 57 minutes ago

TaxFighterSteel

Michelle Steel Orange County is not on lockdown. There has not been an order to shelter in place. The public health order issued t… https://t.co/HvQrNYyn5M 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Orange County Health Order Banning Non-Essential Gatherings Causes OC Businesses To Suffer [Video]

Orange County Health Order Banning Non-Essential Gatherings Causes OC Businesses To Suffer

Orange County health officials Tuesday banned all non-essential public and private gatherings of any kind to help combat coronavirus, but many OC businesses are suffering as a consequence.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:40Published
Butte County Public Health coronavirus containment efforts [Video]

Butte County Public Health coronavirus containment efforts

They’re monitoring returning travelers, working with health care providers on testing and isolating possible cases.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.