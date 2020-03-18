ONLY ON KCAL9: Grocery Stores Say Empty Shelves Are Not Sign Of Food Shortage

Global  

Grocery store shelves across the Southland have been empty for days, but grocers say the problem is not a shortage of food, but rather shoppers who have been hoarding food and items.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local first responders in need of hand sanitizer [Video]

Local first responders in need of hand sanitizer

If you have been to any grocery stores in the past few days, you’ve probably noticed the shelves are empty on many essential items, including hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Coronavirus Update: Run On Groceries Continue As Stores Race To Keep Up [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Run On Groceries Continue As Stores Race To Keep Up

Empty shelves devoid of milk, bread and other food items appear to just be part of the new reality in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:34Published
