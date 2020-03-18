Global  

County Increases Coronavirus Testing Capacity, City To Offer Financial Aid To Businesses

County Increases Coronavirus Testing Capacity, City To Offer Financial Aid To Businesses

County Increases Coronavirus Testing Capacity, City To Offer Financial Aid To Businesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the peak of the coronavirus pandemic could come in about a month, but admitted that's just an estimate, as cases continued to add up.

