Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit

Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit

Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on a recent episode of Strahan, Sara & Keke where she participated in a trivia segment.

One of the questions was, “Which Hip Hop star created the catchphrase ‘Drive The Boat’ and what does it mean?” Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

urbanislandz

Urban Islandz Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For Taking Credit On 'Drive The Boat' Phrase https://t.co/ojwdCsaire via @urbanislandz 4 hours ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro Watch: Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For Taking Credit for His Catch Phrase? https://t.co/pZwf4Ty8mb https://t.co/sVo4PAM8y8 4 hours ago

HOT97

HOT 97 Kodak Black is not here for Megan Thee Stallion...https://t.co/xL5YN1Muk3 4 hours ago

thatgrapejuice

ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) Watch: Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For Taking Credit for His Catch Phrase? https://t.co/1KscQ4iF0i 5 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Megan Thee Stallion appeared on a recent episode o.... https://t.co/HcuVRn99r5 #keepitlockd 6 hours ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit https://t.co/on2FiHlGr2 10 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit https://t.co/W7VRFKtyPt 10 hours ago

MaestroBryan_H

Hines Kodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For #DriveTheBoat Credit https://t.co/ZU2gDZuU72 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.