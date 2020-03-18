Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report

Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report

Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Durant tests positive for the coronavirus

The Daily Dot is committed to filtering the noise every day as COVID-19 seizes the internet’s...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SOHHE! OnlineNew Zealand HeraldDaily StarReutersDaily CallerMid-DayCBS 2azcentral.comIndependent


Coronavirus sport news - LIVE: IOC refuse calls to cancel Olympics, Fifa meet after postponing Euro 2020 and Kevin Durant tests positive

The NBA superstar is one of many Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the virus
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MbuguaXIV

Prime Suspekt! RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: NBA superstar Kevin Durant tests positive for coroanvirus 29 seconds ago

Youniquelee

Younique RT @Reuters: Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has tested positive for #coronavirus less than a week after the suspension of the NBA season… 7 minutes ago

haroonakrum

Haroon Akram RT @WIONews: #UtahJazz player #RudyGobert was the first #NBA player to test positive from the virus which led the NBA to call off all match… 8 minutes ago

WIONews

WION #UtahJazz player #RudyGobert was the first #NBA player to test positive from the virus which led the NBA to call of… https://t.co/cwAcINZNJN 9 minutes ago

ayodeji_steven

STevCoN™ RT @MojiDelanoBlog: Coronavirus: Kevin Durant, Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tests Positive - https://t.co/rkfX5A5Kzx 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

​Although the league didn't name the affected players, Durant confirmed his diagnosis to The Athletic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published
Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Durant revealed his diagnosis on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets superstar stated he's "feeling fine." Kevin Durant, via Bleacher Report The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.