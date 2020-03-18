Global  

Trump seeks economic stimulus that will send checks to Americans

Trump seeks economic stimulus that will send checks to Americans

Trump seeks economic stimulus that will send checks to Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan on Tuesday to send money to Americans immediately to ease the economic shock from the coronavirus crisis and said military-style hospitals will likely be deployed to virus hot zones to care for patients.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a massive federal effort, President Donald Trump asked Congress to speed...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


'A Twilight Zone': U.S. takes shelter against coronavirus as Trump seeks economic stimulus

As the streets of U.S. cities emptied in response to stepped-up warnings about the coronavirus...
Reuters India - Published


