Nadine Coyle won't rule out Girls Aloud reunion Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:32s - Published 3 weeks ago Nadine Coyle won't rule out Girls Aloud reunion Former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has refused to rule out a reunion for the band's 20th anniversary in 2022. 0

