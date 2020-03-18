Pennsylvania school providing free breakfast and lunch to all students during COVID-19 lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:34s
Shamokin School District is providing free breakfast and lunch to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Shamokin School District is providing free breakfast and lunch to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Filmed on March 17, the footage shows staff handing out paper bags full of food to students as they pass in their cars.

The United States has closed all schools across the country to prevent the spread of the virus and the footage shows several schools across Pennsylvania completely deserted.




