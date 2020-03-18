|
Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:51s - Published < > Embed
Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown
The streets of Biarritz, France were left deserted on Tuesday (March 17), after the government enforced a mandatory lockdown in the face of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.
|
Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown
The streets of Biarritz, France were left deserted on Tuesday (March 17), after the government enforced a mandatory lockdown in the face of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources