Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:51s - Published Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown The streets of Biarritz, France were left deserted on Tuesday (March 17), after the government enforced a mandatory lockdown in the face of the worsening coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown The streets of Biarritz, France were left deserted on Tuesday (March 17), after the government enforced a mandatory lockdown in the face of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown



The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty. In this video from Friday (March 6) recorded by Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago