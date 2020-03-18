Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home, stay safe, public gatherings banned." Ontario health officials confirmed eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday bringing the provincial total of cases to 180.

Two of Canada’s provinces, Ontario and Alberta, declared states of emergency on Tuesday.

The state of emergency is expected to last until 31 March.