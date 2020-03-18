Global  

Front-runner Biden crushes Sanders in three primaries

Joe Biden rolled to blowout victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries, expanding his lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November and increasing pressure on rival Bernie Sanders to end his campaign.

Libby Hogan reports.

Joe Biden coasted to a blowout victory over Bernie Sanders with Democratic primary victories in three U.S.states on Tuesday (March 17).

He crushed Sanders by nearly 40 percentage points in Florida and easily carried Illinois and Arizona, too.

It puts pressure on Sanders to end his campaign as chances for a comeback dwindle.

As the votes came in, the former Vice President made a more somber national address from his home - calling for national unity - amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN SAYING: "Tackling this pandemic is a national emergency, akin to fighting a war.

" Sanders also used his address to talk about the coronavirus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS SAYING: "In fact the world are facing an unprecedented series of crises." As the pandemic reaches across the country polls ahead of the three primaries found a majority of voters trusted Biden more than Sanders to handle a major crisis.

Seven out of 10 voters polled also believed Biden had the best chance of beating Trump.

The dominating wins were a sign Democrats were ready to rally behind Biden in the race to pick a challenger to U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 3rd election.



