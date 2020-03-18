Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Popular New York City destinations deserted as COVID-19 lockdown kicks in

Popular New York City destinations deserted as COVID-19 lockdown kicks in

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Popular New York City destinations deserted as COVID-19 lockdown kicks in

Popular New York City destinations deserted as COVID-19 lockdown kicks in

Popular New York City destinations such as Ground Zero and Central Park were deserted as the COVID-19 lockdown kicked in.

This footage was filmed on March 17.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SethEHarrison

Seth Harrison Even for a typically slow Sunday afternoon, Grand Central Terminal in New York City was quieter than usual March 15… https://t.co/5pEiDrcIXP 3 days ago

TravelLatte

Rob+Ann ✈☕ #WeekendWanderlust A9: We like visiting some popular summer destinations while they’re less hot, humid, and crowde… https://t.co/k5NGTdkCDN 5 days ago

Bollen42405341

Bollen RT @NYDailyNews: The 29 most popular Spring Break destinations in America Our roundup of the best sites to check out in these key U.S. cit… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19 pandemic

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed in his daily press conference on Tuesday that he is considering a shelter-in-place order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He also signed an executive..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published
Coronavirus Will Not Stop Food Pantries' Mission Of Aid [Video]

Coronavirus Will Not Stop Food Pantries' Mission Of Aid

The city institution is affected by staff shortages like any other business confronting the coronavirus restrictions but continues to serve those most vulnerable even in the best of times. CBS2's Cory..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.