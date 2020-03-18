'Frozen II' star Rachel Matthews diagnosed with coronavirus

🖕TriggerWarning🤣🇺🇸 RT @ChasinDRabbit: @ClearanceCosmic 1/ There are only 191k cases WW today out of billions of people. Famous people seem to be contracting t… 1 hour ago

🖕TriggerWarning🤣🇺🇸 @ClearanceCosmic 1/ There are only 191k cases WW today out of billions of people. Famous people seem to be contract… https://t.co/EYeCbStQF5 2 hours ago

IBTimes India RT @IBTimesIND_Ent: Early symptoms of coronavirus shared by Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews #CoronavirusPandemic Read: https://t.co/xGqX4… 2 hours ago

IBT_IN Entertainment Early symptoms of coronavirus shared by Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews #CoronavirusPandemic Read: https://t.co/xGqX4tODuH 2 hours ago

Sunisha RT @people: Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Now Is the Time to Be Smart' https://t.co/Y7wQxYlBJt 3 hours ago

ET Panache Rachel Matthews also shared the list of her symptoms to create awareness about the coronavirus outbreak.… https://t.co/awPoEuPjQD 4 hours ago