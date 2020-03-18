Coronavirus: Vorsicht bei Einnahme von Paracetamol 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Ippen Digital GmbH & Co. KG - Duration: 01:07s - Published Coronavirus: Vorsicht bei Einnahme von Paracetamol Die WHO rät von der Einnahme von Ibuprofen bei einer Covid-19-Erkrankung ab. Nun steigt die Nachfrage nach Paracetamol stark an. Doch obwohl es allgemein gut verträglich ist, sollte man die Gefahren des rezeptfreien Medikaments nicht unterschätzen. 0

