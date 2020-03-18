Purdue Basketball's Matt Harms stays in Greater Lafayette to walk dogs despite coronavirus

Semester, boiler- basketball center matt haarms is staying in greater lafayette.

If you're near the five points area you might find him out walking dogs.

Haarms has been volunteering at natalie's second chance dog shelter as much as he can despite his basketball season coming to a quick end.

The shelter says they've lost most of their volunteer base with the decision to move the rest of the semester online.

They say having haarms work out with the dogs is a big help for natalie's.