Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man with semiautomatic rifle shoots seven in officer involved shooting

Man with semiautomatic rifle shoots seven in officer involved shooting

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Man with semiautomatic rifle shoots seven in officer involved shooting

Man with semiautomatic rifle shoots seven in officer involved shooting

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer was walking on patrol when he saw the violent eruption.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Man with semiautomatic rifle shoots seven in officer involved shooting https://t.co/ekfg9JdMhW via @YouTube 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.