Mass transit changes amid the Coronavirus

Mass transit changes amid the Coronavirus

Mass transit changes amid the Coronavirus

All public transportation including MTA buses, light rail, subway, and MARC Train service will be reduced up to 50 percent.

Laurie Mehta RT @KPIXtv: PUBLIC TRANSIT CHANGES: If you still need to head to work amid the shelter-in-place and rely on mass transit, our @gianna_franc… 19 hours ago

KPIX 5 PUBLIC TRANSIT CHANGES: If you still need to head to work amid the shelter-in-place and rely on mass transit, our… https://t.co/ERINHU7AAU 19 hours ago


Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus [Video]

Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus

While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports.

Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place [Video]

Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports.

