This is how the woman with Russia's longest nails completes everyday tasks

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:21s - Published
She nailed this!

Elena Shilenkova, 36, demonstrates how to manage everyday tasks when you have the longest nails in Russia.

Her completely natural 12 cm-long nails have even secured her a place in Russia's Book of Records.

Yet, Elena manages to lead a normal life despite her record-holding talons, telling Newsflare: "I will show how easily I can use daily gadgets with my long nails."

