Tampa Bay area YMCAs closed, will be used to support healthcare workers' children

Tampa Bay area YMCAs closed, will be used to support healthcare workers' children

Tampa Bay area YMCAs closed, will be used to support healthcare workers' children

All YMCA locations in the Tampa Bay area are closed as of Tuesday, March 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay area YMCAs closed, will be used to support healthcare workers' children

All YMCA locations in the Tampa Bay area are closed as of Tuesday, March 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Story: http://bit.ly/2x8APWs

Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak

The ongoing list of closures in the Tampa Bay area is getting longer. Now, it’s leaving parents struggling to find childcare, and unsure of how they will feed their children who would typically be..

