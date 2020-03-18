Reporter Update: Hospitals May Become Overwhelmed 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:59s - Published Reporter Update: Hospitals May Become Overwhelmed According to the Allegheny County Health Department, our healthcare system and hospitals may be just a few weeks away from being completely overwhelmed, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports. 0

