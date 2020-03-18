Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ALL 50 STATES CONFIRM CASES

ALL 50 STATES CONFIRM CASES

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
ALL 50 STATES CONFIRM CASES
ALL 50 STATES CONFIRM CASES
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ALL 50 STATES CONFIRM CASES

News.

All 50 states now have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths grows.

President trump is asking for a massive economic stimulus package that could put cash or tax rebate checks in the pockets of americans within two weeks.



Recent related news from verified sources

Covid-19 updates: Over 179,000 cases worldwide

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 148 on Tuesday after fresh cases were...
IndiaTimes - Published

54k under community surveillance: Key points

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday after fresh cases were...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Government Discusses $1000 Direct Payments To Americans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

U.S. Government Discusses $1000 Direct Payments To Americans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus has infected more than 198,000 people across the globe with a death toll of over 7,900. Every state in America has confirmed cases of the respiratory illness as the country grapples..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province [Video]

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.