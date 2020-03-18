Global  

Cities around the globe glow green for St. Patrick's Day

Tourism marketing body Tourism Ireland, turned buildings and sites across the globe green to celebrate Saint&apos;s Patrick&apos;s Day on Tuesday.

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day [Video]

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

On Saint Patrick&apos;s Day, many businesses won&apos;t see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published
St. Patrick's Day festivities continue despite parade being canceled [Video]

St. Patrick's Day festivities continue despite parade being canceled

Milwaukee&apos;s St. Patrick&apos;s Day Parade was supposed to be held today, but it was canceled over coronavirus concerns. However, the color green was present as some people still ventured..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published
