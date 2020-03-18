Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Durant revealed his diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar stated he's "feeling fine".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA star Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus

NBA star Kevin Durant is among the four basketball players from Brooklyn Nets who have tested...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsIndian ExpressJust JaredE! Onlineazcentral.comDaily StarReutersUSATODAY.comAceShowbizDenver PostNewsyMid-Day


50 Cent Unloads Pure Hard-Hitting Kevin Durant Jokes After COVID-19 Reveal: “Get Some Meds + Chill”

50 Cent Unloads Pure Hard-Hitting Kevin Durant Jokes After COVID-19 Reveal: “Get Some Meds + Chill”New York rapper 50 Cent is a straight savage with the jokes. The G-Unit boss went online this week to...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

autogistz

LATEST!! Kevin Durant Reveals He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/UJJiJpppDJ 3 hours ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Kevin Durant Reveals He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/J0nqTsy1Bx https://t.co/zFq97PWL50 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report [Video]

Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus -report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season. This..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published
Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

​Although the league didn't name the affected players, Durant confirmed his diagnosis to The Athletic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.