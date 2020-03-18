Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > McDonald's closes seating areas in branches across UK to prevent COVID-19 spread

McDonald's closes seating areas in branches across UK to prevent COVID-19 spread

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
McDonald's closes seating areas in branches across UK to prevent COVID-19 spread

McDonald's closes seating areas in branches across UK to prevent COVID-19 spread

Seating areas at branches of McDonald's in the UK have been closed nationwide in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Footage shot on Wednesday (March 18) - the day the action came into force - at a McDonald's location in Charlton shows a sign reading "takeaway orders only" and the seating area sealed off with yellow tape.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Coolcat69

Richard Sealy #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇧🇧 Coronavirus: McDonald's will become a takeaway outlet as it closes seating areas https://t.co/GlM01wXxCL 59 minutes ago

PolishGrill

PolishGrillSausage McDonald’s closes all restaurant seating areas amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/wFwVFflKKk https://t.co/UbasrasRXJ 1 hour ago

Margare87524445

Margaret Stewart RT @clydebankpost: Clydebank McDonald's closes seating areas from today. https://t.co/nC5ojKYTIG 2 hours ago

clydebankpost

Clydebank Post Clydebank McDonald's closes seating areas from today. https://t.co/nC5ojKYTIG 3 hours ago

moifa_sifu

moi fa sifu @ Moi Fa Academy RT @ChronicleLive: McDonald’s is closing all restaurant seating areas https://t.co/b1nOIb6FtP 4 hours ago

everything_NE

EverythingNorthEast WHATS ON? McDonald’s closes all restaurant seating areas amid coronavirus pandemic - https://t.co/g2Livl5ovO 4 hours ago

ChronicleLive

The Chronicle McDonald’s is closing all restaurant seating areas https://t.co/b1nOIb6FtP 4 hours ago

caravaggio12

Alf - Europhile. RT @DailyMirror: McDonald's closes all seating areas at restaurants across UK due to coronavirus https://t.co/v8iiYwcn9N https://t.co/T31Tu… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.