Trump On Coronavirus: I've Always Taken 'Chinese Virus Very Seriously'

Trump On Coronavirus: I've Always Taken 'Chinese Virus Very Seriously'
President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.
US President Donald Trump defends calling coronavirus a ‘Chinese Virus’, claims it is a ‘very accurate term’

Defending his decision to call the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world as “Chinese...
Zee News - Published


Outrage as Trump calls coronavirus 'Chinese Virus'

Some accuse the US president of trying to deflect critics from his slow response to the outbreak.
Al Jazeera - Published



Jolly2471

Jeff 247 RT @DLeonhardt: President Trump is now claiming that he always took coronavirus seriously. In fact, he spent months dismissing it as less s… 1 second ago

livetweettweet

Putin Kiss My Grits 🌊🍑 🇺🇸 RT @forwardarc: Trump is now telling a revisionist story that he has always taken coronavirus seriously. Here is the timeline, and the fa… 8 seconds ago

alanhkitaa

A H Kita RT @New_Narrative: Trump says he’s ‘always’ taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously. He hasn't. And he can’t get away by lying about it. W… 22 seconds ago


By Day's End Movie (2020) - Chinese Virus film

By Day's End Movie (2020) - Chinese Virus film

By Day's End Movie trailer HD (2020) - The Chinese Virus film - Plot synopsis: Carly and Rina, a lesbian couple on the verge of breaking up, are down on their luck and forced to move in to a motel. But..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:20Published
Nara deer leave park in search of food amid Chinese coronavirus

Nara deer leave park in search of food amid Chinese coronavirus

NARA, JAPAN — The Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus has gotten so bad around the world that even Nara deer are being affected. According to SoraNews 24, videos popping up on social media are showing herds..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:01Published
