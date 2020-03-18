Trump On Coronavirus: I've Always Taken 'Chinese Virus Very Seriously' 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:05s - Published President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jeff 247 RT @DLeonhardt: President Trump is now claiming that he always took coronavirus seriously. In fact, he spent months dismissing it as less s… 1 second ago Putin Kiss My Grits 🌊🍑 🇺🇸 RT @forwardarc: Trump is now telling a revisionist story that he has always taken coronavirus seriously. Here is the timeline, and the fa… 8 seconds ago A H Kita RT @New_Narrative: Trump says he’s ‘always’ taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously. He hasn't. And he can’t get away by lying about it. W… 22 seconds ago