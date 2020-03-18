Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pushing back the Ohio Primary creates confusion

Pushing back the Ohio Primary creates confusion

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Pushing back the Ohio Primary creates confusion

Pushing back the Ohio Primary creates confusion

Election boards in Ohio said they heard concerns coming from poll workers and voters who were unsure of how holding the election would impact the spread of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pushing back the Ohio Primary creates confusion

Ohio's director of health stopped the ohio primary election just hours before polls were set to open.fox 55's jeremy masukevich has reaction from ohio voters and election boards.

Nat stutz 51:26 our phone has been ringing off the hook since we walked in at 5 oclock this morning nat wanda 2:50 yesterday it was we were voting, then we weren't, then we were ohio voters were left confused throughout most of the day leading up to primary election.

O yeah i was watching facebook of course keeping an update on everything.

Oakwood ohio resident wanda harris said she understood why the decision to cancel the primary election was eventually made.so today i found out we were officially not voting, but i understand with this coronavirus going on.

Van wert board of election director linda stutz said concerns from poll workers began coming in days before ohio governor mike dewine called off the election.they were concerned about working the poles and having the people come in not knowing what somebody might have brenda crawford director for the paulding county board of elections said she heard similar concerns from voters and poll workers alike.so we had hand sanitizing gel, wipes, kleenexes, and gloves.

We were going to have our voters stop 6 feet out from the check in table.

Now with over two months before the new rescheduled primaryelection boards are packing up polling equipment waiting to hear if they need to re-test the machines.as we get closer to june 2nd we will go back and retest and make sure everything is up and working like it should be.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news georgia, kentucky, and louisiana have also postponed their scheduled primaries.ohio voters will have to wait until june



Recent related news from verified sources

Confusion over how and when Ohio’s primary will take place after coronavirus postponement

Because elections can only be set by the state legislature or court, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cannot...
FOXNews.com - Published

2020 Democratic Primary in Arizona, Florida and Illinois: What to Watch For

Confusion surrounded Ohio’s election, which was also scheduled for Tuesday before the governor...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne RT @JeremyFOX55: Postponing the Ohio Primary Election created confusion for more than just voters. Find out what Ohio Election Boards will… 14 hours ago

JeremyFOX55

JeremyMasukevichFOX55 Postponing the Ohio Primary Election created confusion for more than just voters. Find out what Ohio Election Board… https://t.co/ahFLwsHJ4b 15 hours ago

somepplrk

Karen Sanford RT @politico: Pennsylvania's governor acknowledged they were considering pushing back the state’s April 28 primaries, and Puerto Rico got o… 16 hours ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Pushing back the #Ohio Primary creates confusion #Coronavirus https://t.co/0gwaRtyh2v 16 hours ago

KBadilia

KatiliaHUSSEINBadilia @bedwardcarr @jmatthew @JaxLatersBaby @jpelzer And we're talking about millions of people possibly getting sick. Pu… https://t.co/XJLMaCR8Th 17 hours ago

wdeisler

William Deisler RT @NotHannahEl: Why are people upset over DeWine pushing the Ohio primary back? To not push it back would have been some major voter suppr… 1 day ago

NotHannahEl

Han Why are people upset over DeWine pushing the Ohio primary back? To not push it back would have been some major vote… https://t.co/CuHq7MmUH1 1 day ago

DharmaReborn

American Dharma RT @TulsiOhio: Ohio folks! We have been given an opportunity with the Corona virus pushing our primary back we have until June 2nd to campa… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local candidates confused, frustrated by postponed election [Video]

Local candidates confused, frustrated by postponed election

Many local candidates are frustrated that Ohio officials postponed Tuesday’s primary election until June 2 and confused about what it means for their campaigns going forward.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:15Published
Late orders lead to confusion, closing of polls in Ohio [Video]

Late orders lead to confusion, closing of polls in Ohio

Many Ohioans presumably went to bed before 10:12 p.m. when DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, would use her authority to close the polls by declaring a..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.