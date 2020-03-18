Pushing back the Ohio Primary creates confusion

Ohio's director of health stopped the ohio primary election just hours before polls were set to open.fox 55's jeremy masukevich has reaction from ohio voters and election boards.

Nat stutz 51:26 our phone has been ringing off the hook since we walked in at 5 oclock this morning nat wanda 2:50 yesterday it was we were voting, then we weren't, then we were ohio voters were left confused throughout most of the day leading up to primary election.

O yeah i was watching facebook of course keeping an update on everything.

Oakwood ohio resident wanda harris said she understood why the decision to cancel the primary election was eventually made.so today i found out we were officially not voting, but i understand with this coronavirus going on.

Van wert board of election director linda stutz said concerns from poll workers began coming in days before ohio governor mike dewine called off the election.they were concerned about working the poles and having the people come in not knowing what somebody might have brenda crawford director for the paulding county board of elections said she heard similar concerns from voters and poll workers alike.so we had hand sanitizing gel, wipes, kleenexes, and gloves.

We were going to have our voters stop 6 feet out from the check in table.

Now with over two months before the new rescheduled primaryelection boards are packing up polling equipment waiting to hear if they need to re-test the machines.as we get closer to june 2nd we will go back and retest and make sure everything is up and working like it should be.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news georgia, kentucky, and louisiana have also postponed their scheduled primaries.ohio voters will have to wait until june