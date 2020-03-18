Global  

Allergy season

Allergy season
Allergy season in MS
Allergy season

Year again.

Allergy season.

But how bad will it be this spring?

Our bobby martinez talks with an expert..

He joins us live in columbus with a spring allergy report..

Joey, dr. phil hooker says with the amount of rain we've had so far this year, mixed with sunshine... this allergy season is on pace to become worse than it was last year.

ááásneezing natááá say hello once again to allergies.

It's the time of year where those allergy medications become your best friend.

Allergy symptoms can get to the point where it'll make you feel awful.

Dr. phillip hooker of dermatology and allergy clinic in westpoint says over the counter medications are a good way to fight symptoms. "allegra, claritin, zyrtec and a lot of time it is good to take those a few hours before you go to bed because they tend to make you sleepy."

But what if those medications don't work?

"sometimes you have patients who have a lot of trouble.

We will go ahead and allergy test them and see what they are allergic to.

And then if they are real severe on allergy testing we will start them on actually allergy shots where they will come in and get them weekly."

Jaylan barry says he suffers from allergies and they can become really annoying.

"man.

Well actually to be honest i'm a musician so i do a lot of singing and playing and it really be draining in my ears and stuff like that.

Now if it's severe i really feel like you should use or take all necessary precautions that you need to do."

So if you're wondering if you're suffering from allergies..dr. hooker says there are different symptoms to look for... "you usually have itching.

That's a real cardinal sign of allergy.

And you'll be itching in the corners of the eyes itching up in the nose the back of the mouth and that is real typical.

We always think of allergy when we hear patients mention itching anywhere.

And the other thing is the nose really pours like a water faucet and the eyes do."

Dr. hooker also advises you to keep your windows shut as much as you can to avoid coming in contact with pollen.

Stinger



