Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, CTXS

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, CTXS

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, CTXS

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, CTXS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%.

Year to date, Citrix Systems registers a 23.8% gain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, CTXS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%.

Year to date, Citrix Systems registers a 23.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 20.1%.

Marriott International, Inc.

Is lower by about 60.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 16.1%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading up 5.5% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, CTXS [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, CTXS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Citrix Systems Inc registers a 25.0%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:26Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, CTXS [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, CTXS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Citrix Systems registers a 13.9%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.