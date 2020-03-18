Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games

VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE BY JAPANESE CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY YOSHIHIDE SUGA, SOUNDBITES OF SUGA, FILE FOOTAGE OF NATIONAL STADIUM BUILD FOR TOKYO 2020 SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 18, 2020) (TV TOKYO - Broadcasters: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC.

SEATS INSIDE STADIUM STORY: Japan is not making any preparations to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday (March 18), stressing Tokyo's resolve to host the event as scheduled despite the global spread of coronavirus.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government would continue with preparations to hold the July 24-Aug.

9 Games as scheduled, working closely with organisations such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"We the government would like to work closely together with the IOC, TOKYO 2020, and the Tokyo office to prepare for the Games that will be safe and secure for athletes and spectators," Suga told a news conference.

His comments come amid mounting concerns about whether the Games can proceed as planned, with the rapidly spreading virus panicking financial markets and bringing business and social activity around the world to a standstill.

Many sports events have been cancelled or postponed.

(Production: Hideto Sakai, Akiko Okamoto)