Sanders To 'Reassess' His Campaign

Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday.

Joe Biden has 1153 delegates.

Sanders has 861 delegates.

According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure to drop out of the race.

Democrats want to avoid a hard primary battle similar to 2016.

Some of Sanders closest allies are telling him to campaign through the primaries, even if he can’t win.

Why?

Sanders allies feel campaigning will give him more leverage to influence the party’s platform at the convention.