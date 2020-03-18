Report: Steve Mnuchin Predicts Unemployment Surge 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:48s - Published Report: Steve Mnuchin Predicts Unemployment Surge The U.S. treasury secretary reportedly warned Republican lawmakers that the coronavirus pandemic could increase the jobless rate to 20%. 0

