Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Educating Kids through a Time of Pandemic

Educating Kids through a Time of Pandemic

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:06s - Published < > Embed
Educating Kids through a Time of Pandemic

Educating Kids through a Time of Pandemic

Feeling overwhelmed having kids home all day now that school is closed?

You are not alone!

Reena Patel, LEP, BCBA, is a renowned parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst joining us today to share some parenting tips to keep you and the family happy!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida School Testing Requirements Scrapped Because Of Coronavirus

Florida officials announced Tuesday they will eliminate testing requirements this spring for...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kids Should Not Visit Grandparents During The Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Kids Should Not Visit Grandparents During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The news regarding children and the coronavirus has been fairly reassuring. Evidence has emerged from China that kids seem to get milder symptoms of the novel virus than adults. Kids may get a less..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
This website shows you where kids, teens can get free meals amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

This website shows you where kids, teens can get free meals amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all Florida schools has been issued to close until March 30. To make sure children in the state don&apos;t go hungry during that time, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.