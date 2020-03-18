Medicare and the Coronavirus: How Does it Affect You?

A large number of people are turning 65 each month.

In fact, over 10,000 people are turning 65 each day nationally - that means that they are becoming eligible for Medicare.

If you fall into that group, do you know what the next steps are?

Do you know which plan is best for you?

Silver Supplement Solutions does!

Joining us to discuss how they can save you time and money when it comes to picking the right Medicare plan are Deb and Jerry Dornbusch, independent agents at Silver Supplement Solutions LLC!

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch sits down this week to discuss moving consultations online, and how the Coronavirus is handled by Medicare.

The more information you have regarding Medicare, the easier it will be to make an educated decision for your healthcare.

Join the Dornbusch’s at their next Road to Medicare educational event at*: Hampton Inn 40 W.

Hidden Trail Elkhorn, WI 534121 Thursday, March 26, 10am, 2pm-3pm Give them a call at 262-728-9311 to reserve your spot for this free, educational-only event!

More dates and times can be found by going to their website SilverSup.com.

You may be directed to a licensed insurance agent.

Silver Supplement Solutions does not represent Medicare, or any government agency.

Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With several insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-728-9311 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.