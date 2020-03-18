Denise Richards on 'surreal' flight from Spain amid coronavirus pandemic 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published Denise Richards on 'surreal' flight from Spain amid coronavirus pandemic Denise Richards admits she found it "surreal" flying back to the US from Spain amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Denise Richards on 'surreal' flight from Spain amid coronavirus pandemic - Denise Richards admits it was "surreal"… https://t.co/nRcldHE9Ve 10 hours ago All4Women.co.za Scary times! https://t.co/1IsIdtZxW2 10 hours ago GWP DIGITAL Denise Richards flees Spain on 'surreal' flight as coronavirus shuts down Europe https://t.co/2NHXwKaUKE https://t.co/aIuMCJbMbV 15 hours ago UKTOPNEWS.com Denise Richards flees Spain on 'surreal' flight as coronavirus shuts down Europe https://t.co/QRqPiOG657 16 hours ago GA2DAYS RT @MirrorCeleb: Denise Richards flees Spain on 'surreal' flight as coronavirus shuts down Europe https://t.co/Kf0sj2b0Ji 16 hours ago Mirror Celeb Denise Richards flees Spain on 'surreal' flight as coronavirus shuts down Europe https://t.co/Kf0sj2b0Ji 16 hours ago Content Catcher Denise Richards on 'surreal' flight from Spain amid https://t.co/468SBWHGpJ March 18, 2020 Denise Richards admits… https://t.co/7awiQGvZ2k 16 hours ago divaswiki Denise Richards on ‘surreal’ flight from Spain amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/IIJwrgM8uk https://t.co/Eat3PA9Q6p 17 hours ago