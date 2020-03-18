Global  

UK hospitality industry: Millions of jobs could be lost

The hospitality industry has warned that the new government restrictions around coronavirus could force pubs, bars and cafes to shut down.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of trade association Hospitality UK says the country has between 24 and 48 hours to save millions of jobs.

