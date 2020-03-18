Newsom says schools may not reopen until fall 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published Newsom says schools may not reopen until fall Gov. Gavin Newsom says many California schools may not reopoen until the fall and is urging families to prepare.

