Biden Makes Pitch To Sanders Voters

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s
Biden Makes Pitch To Sanders Voters

Biden Makes Pitch To Sanders Voters

Joe Biden is the front runner for the Democratic nomination for President.

On Tuesday, he won three crucial states by massive margins.

The Sanders campaign is now in a tailspin.

Reuters says that Sanders and his team are "reassessing" the campaign at home.

Biden is now looking to the Nov.

3 general election against Republican President Donald Trump.

In remarks broadcast from his home in Delaware, Biden addressed Sanders supporters.

Biden Makes Pitch To Sanders Voters

