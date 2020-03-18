Global  

China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world&apos;s top two economies that has widened to include the coronavirus outbreak and media freedoms. Emer McCarthy reports.

