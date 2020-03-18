School Buses In Palatine Delivering Meals To Students During COVID-19 Crisis now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:23s - Published School Buses In Palatine Delivering Meals To Students During COVID-19 Crisis A school district in the northwest suburbs is making sure kids who need it still get two meals a day while schools are closed for the coronavirus outbreak, turning school buses into meals on wheels. 0

