Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local non-profits in urgent need of essential items amid coronavirus concerns

Local non-profits in urgent need of essential items amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Local non-profits in urgent need of essential items amid coronavirus concerns

Local non-profits in urgent need of essential items amid coronavirus concerns

Over the past week grocery store shelves and cleaning item aisles were wiped clean amid coronavirus concerns, and while this left the common person going from store to store, it also left local non-profits scrambling.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pandemic: What You Need to Know [Video]

Pandemic: What You Need to Know

Strahan & Sara & Keke is temporarily being replaced with "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" as Coronavirus concerns continue. You can watch the special program at 1PM on WMAR.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:30Published
Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Orange County health officials Tuesday banned all non-essential public and private gatherings of any kind to help combat coronavirus, leaving many confused and with questions.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.