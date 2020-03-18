Local non-profits in urgent need of essential items amid coronavirus concerns

Over the past week grocery store shelves and cleaning item aisles were wiped clean amid coronavirus concerns, and while this left the common person going from store to store, it also left local non-profits scrambling.



Recent related videos from verified sources Pandemic: What You Need to Know



Strahan & Sara & Keke is temporarily being replaced with "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" as Coronavirus concerns continue. You can watch the special program at 1PM on WMAR. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:30 Published 1 hour ago Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus



Orange County health officials Tuesday banned all non-essential public and private gatherings of any kind to help combat coronavirus, leaving many confused and with questions. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:15 Published 11 hours ago