Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: Trump Sending 'Floating Hospital' To New York

Cuomo: Trump Sending 'Floating Hospital' To New York

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Cuomo: Trump Sending 'Floating Hospital' To New York
Andrew Cuomo held a press conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Goes After Cuomo on Twitter to ‘Do More’ on Coronavirus Response; Cuomo Fires Back: ‘YOU Have to Do Something!’

Trump Goes After Cuomo on Twitter to ‘Do More’ on Coronavirus Response; Cuomo Fires Back: ‘YOU Have to Do Something!’In the middle of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, President *Donald Trump* took a swipe at New York...
Mediaite - Published

Trump Bashes Cuomo For Wanting All States Treated Equally for ‘Chinese Virus’: ‘Keep Politics Out Of It’

Trump Bashes Cuomo For Wanting All States Treated Equally for ‘Chinese Virus’: ‘Keep Politics Out Of It’President Donald Trump is keeping his fight with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo going, tussling over...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

janicepaulma

Janice Paul, M.A. RT @B52Malmet: Governor Cuomo is briefing us. In his update he said he spoke to Trump again this morning, saying he is fully engaged in hel… 17 seconds ago

jdh1

jdh1 RT @RVAwonk: NEW: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced that Trump is sending the USNS Comfort "hospital ship” — essentially a floating hospi… 3 minutes ago

AmericaLiveNews

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @KolHaolam: NEW YORK: BREAKING: Gov Cuomo says Trump is sending floating hospital USNS Comfort to NY Harbor, with 1,000 rooms and operat… 6 minutes ago

mtthwsl

mtthws RT @JoshNBCNews: Breaking: NY Gov Cuomo says Trump is sending the floating hospital USNS Comfort to New York Harbor, with ~1,000 rooms on b… 9 minutes ago

BlackWidwQueen

Queen Black Widow 👑🕸 RT @CNBC: President Trump is sending a floating hospital to help the state manage an onslaught of coronavirus cases expected to surge in th… 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Governor Cuomo on Coronavirus Press Briefing [Video]

New York Governor Cuomo on Coronavirus Press Briefing

New York's Gov. Cuomo just announced a new requirement that no business require more than half of its staff to report to work.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:02Published
Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With Coronavirus [Video]

Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will arrive in New York this afternoon to help area hospitals increase their capacity to fight the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 34:26Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.