Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ
President Trump says the United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel.

Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYBODY.I'M JANELLE BURRELL.JIM IS OFF.THIS IS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" ATNOON.ALSO STREAMING LIVE ON CBS NPHIL.HERE'S THE LATEST FOR YOU ON THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY THEY ARETRYING TO CLARIFY A NEW POLICYIN WHICH OFFICERS WILL DELAYPROCESSING SUSPECTS WHO AREARRESTED FOR NON-VIOLENT CRIMES.COMMISSIONER DANIELLE OUTLAWSAYS THREES ARE NOT TURNING ABLIND EYE TO CRIME.MEANWHILE, TESTING SITES AREBEING SET UP ACROSS THE REGIONTO TRY TO IDENTIFY THE GROWINGNUMBER OF CASES.AND PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS THEUNITED STATES AND CANADA HAVEAGREED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE THEBORDER TO NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL.WE'RE WAITING TO HEAR FROM THEPRESIDENT ANY MINUTE NOW ANDWE'LL OF COURSE BRING THAT TOYOU LIVE WHEN IT HAPPENS.NOW DESPITE THEUNPRECEDENTED EFFORTS TO STOPTHE OUTBREAK THE NUMBER OFDIAGNOSIS -- DIAGNOSED COVID 19CASES ACROSS THE COUNTRY KEEPSGROWING.THIS MORNING ALL 50 STATES AREREPORTING CONFIRMED CASES.HERE'S A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS INOUR AREA.PENNSYLVANIA HAS 106 COVID 19CASES.IN NEW JERSEY, THERE ARE NOW268.MOST OF WHICH ARE IN NORTHJERSEY.BUT THE FIRST CASE IN ATLANTICCOUNTY WAINAGESSED THIS MORNING.







