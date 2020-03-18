What Can You Do About Your Credit Card Payments During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Allan Paterson, #FBPE #FightOn #DiEM25 RT @JesmondDavid: Dear @BorisJohnson, I read your advice and it sucks. As I own the office my business trades from I am not entitled to Un… 46 seconds ago

David Hardman #StopTheCoup #FBPE Dear @BorisJohnson, I read your advice and it sucks. As I own the office my business trades from I am not entitled… https://t.co/8qKf95TMYU 5 minutes ago

WS Lamar @Pearl_Dynasty @straightcooolin It ain’t about flexing but I can lace y’all on info. 10K and good credit could take… https://t.co/9R8RW1YFnX 17 minutes ago

Vali Nourishad The @FICO scoring system is changing. Here is what you need to know about its two new credit scoring formulas and h… https://t.co/WMS2bkctU4 30 minutes ago

EML @SenatorCollins @SecretaryCarson Hmm, I think I will start tweeting about what I do at work every day. That’s your… https://t.co/aOstjIY6SZ 31 minutes ago

concerned american @JaeRaeMcD @Mike_Pence Your updates would be more effective if you didn’t spend so much time with your nose up tRum… https://t.co/j8G8uBeZDO 34 minutes ago