China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters The decision, effective immediately, comes as tensions escalate with Washington.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via statement U.S. nationals working for the media outlets must return their press accreditation within 10 days if they expire before the end of 2020.

Journalists will also be barred from reporting in semi-autonomous cities Hong Kong and Macao.

All three outlets have condemned the decision, which will halt the free flow of information.

'New York Times' executive editor Dean Baquet, via CNN

