Teen Creates Lifelike Dolls by Hand

Reborn dolls are painted by artists to resemble realistic, lifelike, human infants.

The dolls are collectible items, used for movie and TV props or help women overcome the trauma of losing a child.

Natalia Nowakowski began painting dolls when she was just 12-years-old.

She spends up to 70 hours and 100 layers of paint on each doll, bringing it to life!

For more on Natalia's work, visit her Facebook page RebornOB.

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Teen Creates Lifelike Dolls by Hand instantly.




