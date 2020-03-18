This husky and baby's ADORABLE first year of bonding goes viral on TikTok

Maverick the husky and Ella the baby have been inseparable since the day they met.

This adorable compilation of clips, which went viral on TikTok (@emilyfauver), documents their first year together.

Ella's mum Emily told Newsflare: "We knew Maverick would love her, we just didn't realize how much.

We waited a long time for Ella to become a part of our lives and we say that Maverick has been waiting his whole life for her too.

"They are best friends.

They share snacks, snuggles, secrets and have the relationship everyone dreams their pet would have with their kids.

"They are the dreamiest duo ever." Instagram: @emily.fauver