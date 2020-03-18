Need More Hand Sanitizer? These Distilleries Are Here To Help
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:41s - Published
50 minutes ago < > Embed
Need More Hand Sanitizer? These Distilleries Are Here To Help
Distilleries in Canada and the U.S. have pivoted from making alcohol to making hand sanitizer amid shortages around the world.
